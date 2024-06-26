Attention Punekars! This Is The List Of Authorised 22 Pubs And Disco In City |

With new developments related to nightlife in Pune, the bars, pubs, and discos in the city are under the scanner of Pune Police and several other departments. In response to an RTI application filed by advocate Sameer Shaikh, Pune Police has provided a list of 22 authorized pubs and discos in the city.

These clubs are located in Mundhwa, Baner, Balewadi, Shivajinagar, Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Yerawada, Raja Bahadur Mills, Sangamwadi and Shivajinagar.

List of pubs

1. High Spirits Cafe

2. Black In Marriot Suites, Koregaon Park

3. Club In JW Marriot, SB Road

4. Club In Westin Hotel, Koregaon Park

5. Gravity Lifestyle Restaurant, ABC Road, Koregaon Park

6. Grandeur Hotel, Koregaon Park

7. 2BHK Club In The Mills

8. Orilla, Koregaon Park

9. Water’s And Bar Kitchen, Koregaon Park (license cancelled)

10. 1BHK Superbar

11. Amit Astonia Royal

12. Elrow, Kalyani Nagar

13. Sevens Edge Hospitality, The Mills

14. Hotel Kora

15. Cosie Club, Koregaon Park

16. Miller’s

17. Evestra

18. Joker’s Hospitality, Baner

19. Ishkafizim Hospitality, Mulik Place, Kalyani Nagar

20. Club In Sheraton Grand, Near Pune Station

21. Ekka IVI Hospitality Society, Balewadi

22. Elephant and Co., Baner

23. Coastal Culture, Baner

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday issued instructions to the police to initiate strict action against illegal pubs in the state and bulldoze all structures violating building rules.

The Chief Minister's remarks came amid the outrage in Pune city over a viral video of a bar in which minors can be seen allegedly consuming drugs in the bar's washroom during a late-night party.

On Monday, the Pune Police raided and sealed the bar in the city for allegedly serving drugs to minors. Four police officials have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the incident.

Pune cops suspended

The police have suspended one Assistant Police Inspector, one Police Inspector, and two constables attached to Shivaji Nagar Police Station. The police have also arrested 8 people in the case.

The operation was carried out at the pub located in the posh area after a video surfaced on social media showing minor boys consuming drugs in the bar's washroom during a late-night party.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar ordered an immediate probe into the matter, leading to a late-night raids.

Police teams conducted a thorough search of the premises and sealed the bar early the next day. The owner of the pub and five others were arrested in connection with the case and produced before a Pune Magistrate court and later sent to police custody till June 29 by the court.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents in Pune, with many demanding stricter enforcement of laws and regulations to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The police have assured that they will continue to crack down on illegal pubs and bars engaging in illegal activities and uphold the safety and well-being of minors in the city.