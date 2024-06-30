Attention Punekars! Tamhini Closed For Tourists, Varandha Ghat For Heavy Traffic | girly.schtick

Days after Varandha Ghat was closed to heavy traffic, the Pune Forest Department has banned the entry of tourists into the Tamhini Sanctuary area until September 30 following the deaths of two people.

The decision was taken considering the possibility of fatal accidents. The wildlife division has decided to ban tourist entry in the sanctuary area, said a senior forest official.

It should be noted that in June, two tourists died at a waterfall in the area due to misjudgment of the water's depth. One tourist died in the first week of June, and another one died recently on June 27.

The officials have warned that the people who are found violating this and entering forest areas through the trail routes will face action according to the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Varandha Ghat road closed for heavy traffic

Meanwhile, Dr. Suhas Diwase, District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, has issued a notification regarding the complete closure of Varandha Ghat road in Bhor taluka to heavy traffic from June 26 to August 31 during the monsoon season. The road, located within Pune district boundaries, is winding and prone to incidents such as sudden falls, tree collapses, road erosion, and mudslides during heavy rainfall. To prevent potential loss of life and property, it has been decided to restrict access to this ghat road for all types of heavy, medium, and light vehicles during orange and red weather warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The notification specifies that the ghat road will only be open to light vehicular traffic during periods of orange and red alerts.