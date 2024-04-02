Attention Punekars! Here's How You Can Check Your Name In Voters' List Online |

Pune district is currently abuzz with political activity across all parliamentary constituencies, featuring prominent candidates like Supriya Sule, Ravindra Dhangrkar, Amol Kolhe, Murlidhar Mohol, and more, actively campaigning in their respective areas. The Election Commission officials are vigilant in ensuring strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct during this crucial period.

Concurrently, officials are conducting awareness campaigns to encourage higher voter turnout in the district. While Baramati is scheduled for polling on May 7, Pune, Maval, and Shirur Lok Sabha Constituencies are slated for May 13.

In the past polls, voter turnout percentages have varied across constituencies, with Maval witnessing 63.6%, Pune 52.4%, and Shirur 63.5% in the 2019 elections.

How to check your name in voting list

To check your name on the voter list, you can visit the government's electoral search portal using your phone, PC, or laptop at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/

Upon visiting the site, you'll find three search options: search by EPIC, search by details, and search by mobile

For search by EPIC, select your preferred language, enter your EPIC number and state, then input the displayed captcha code and click search

For search by details, choose your state and language, fill in your personal information including name, date of birth, gender, relatives' names, district, and assembly constituency. Input the captcha code and click search

For search by mobile, select your state and language, enter your mobile number and captcha code, then click send OTP to receive a one-time password on your mobile. Enter the OTP received and click search

Upon completing any of these methods, you'll find your name on the voter's list along with personal details, confirmed polling date, and polling station information