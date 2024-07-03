 Attention Punekars! Auto Rickshaws to Be Off Roads Due to Strike on July 5
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAttention Punekars! Auto Rickshaws to Be Off Roads Due to Strike on July 5

Attention Punekars! Auto Rickshaws to Be Off Roads Due to Strike on July 5

They are urging the government to address these issues by canceling the penalties, controlling the issuance of new permits, and considering their demands for better financial security and operational flexibility.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Attention Punekars! Auto Rickshaws to Be Off Roads Due to Strike on July 5 | File Photo

Pune's auto rickshaw drivers will stage a protest against several issues, including the daily penalty of ₹50 for delayed renewal of vehicle permits. The drivers argued that they are under significant economic strain due to these daily fines and the impact of bike taxis, as well as ride-sharing services like Ola and Uber, on their income.

Pune District Rickshaw Drivers-Owners Association Action Committee will stage this protest on July 5 at the Collector's office.

They are urging the government to address these issues by canceling the penalties, controlling the issuance of new permits, and considering their demands for better financial security and operational flexibility.

Read Also
Will Ola, Uber Ply In Pune? SAT Hearing On July 8 To Decide Fate
article-image

Permanent cancellation of the ₹50 daily fine

The rickshaw drivers are requesting the permanent cancellation or suspension of the₹50 daily fine for late RTO passing, arguing that this fine imposes a heavy burden on their already low income, further pushing their families into economic hardship.

Another major concern raised by the drivers is the impact of bike taxis like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, which they claim affects their livelihood. They are calling for the cancellation of bike taxi permits to protect their income.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash: As Agarwals Get Bail, Here's Why You Should Not Forget The Accident Which Killed...
article-image

Welfare board and govt aggregator app

The rickshaw drivers are also requesting the start of a welfare board for their financial security.

They further highlighted the issue of an excessive number of rickshaw permits compared to the city's population and requested an immediate halt to the issuance of new permits. They also demand that no E-Rickshaw should be operating without a permit, breaking the hegemony of aggregators like Uber and Ola, and the development of an aggregator app by the government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Another Blow For Ajit Pawar: NCP's Nana Kate To Contest From Chinchwad Assembly Seat

Another Blow For Ajit Pawar: NCP's Nana Kate To Contest From Chinchwad Assembly Seat

Attention Punekars! Auto Rickshaws to Be Off Roads Due to Strike on July 5

Attention Punekars! Auto Rickshaws to Be Off Roads Due to Strike on July 5

Pune: ARAI Under Fire For Damaging Tree Roots During Trench Digging

Pune: ARAI Under Fire For Damaging Tree Roots During Trench Digging

Pune: Army Deserter Arrested For Running Fake Recruitment Scam, Duping Aspirants Of ₹32 Lakh

Pune: Army Deserter Arrested For Running Fake Recruitment Scam, Duping Aspirants Of ₹32 Lakh

Attention Nashikkars! Thieves Steal ₹5 Lakh In Multiple Burglaries Across City

Attention Nashikkars! Thieves Steal ₹5 Lakh In Multiple Burglaries Across City