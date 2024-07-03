Attention Punekars! Auto Rickshaws to Be Off Roads Due to Strike on July 5 | File Photo

Pune's auto rickshaw drivers will stage a protest against several issues, including the daily penalty of ₹50 for delayed renewal of vehicle permits. The drivers argued that they are under significant economic strain due to these daily fines and the impact of bike taxis, as well as ride-sharing services like Ola and Uber, on their income.

Pune District Rickshaw Drivers-Owners Association Action Committee will stage this protest on July 5 at the Collector's office.

They are urging the government to address these issues by canceling the penalties, controlling the issuance of new permits, and considering their demands for better financial security and operational flexibility.

Permanent cancellation of the ₹50 daily fine

The rickshaw drivers are requesting the permanent cancellation or suspension of the₹50 daily fine for late RTO passing, arguing that this fine imposes a heavy burden on their already low income, further pushing their families into economic hardship.

Another major concern raised by the drivers is the impact of bike taxis like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, which they claim affects their livelihood. They are calling for the cancellation of bike taxi permits to protect their income.

Welfare board and govt aggregator app

The rickshaw drivers are also requesting the start of a welfare board for their financial security.

They further highlighted the issue of an excessive number of rickshaw permits compared to the city's population and requested an immediate halt to the issuance of new permits. They also demand that no E-Rickshaw should be operating without a permit, breaking the hegemony of aggregators like Uber and Ola, and the development of an aggregator app by the government.