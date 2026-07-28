Atomic Energy Director Reviews LIGO India Project In Hingoli | Sourced

Hingoli: Director of the Department of Atomic Energy (R&D), Nitin Jawale, visited Hingoli on Monday to review the development restrictions proposed in the Dudhala area of Aundha Nagnath tehsil, where the LIGO India project is planned.

A review meeting was held at the District Collector's office under the chairmanship of District Collector Rahul Gupta, during which officials discussed various technical, industrial and developmental aspects of the project.

The meeting focused on development restrictions applicable within radii of 5, 15, 30 and 60 kilometres from the proposed LIGO India project site. Discussions centred on restrictions related to stone crushers, mining activities, blasting operations, industries using reciprocating machinery of more than 20 horsepower, new power projects, railway routes and windmill installations.

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District administration officials and industry representatives requested that certain restrictions be relaxed until the LIGO India project becomes operational to facilitate industrial and infrastructure development in Hingoli. They also sought partial exemptions to encourage new industries, generate employment and attract investment.

Responding to the demands, Jawale assured participants that all suggestions would be placed before the upcoming meeting of the LIGO India Empowered Board for detailed consideration.

During his visit, Jawale, accompanied by District Collector Rahul Gupta, inspected the Limbala MIDC area. He visited Kirti Gold, Shivparvati Oil Mill and Panchtatva Udyog, where he reviewed production processes, bottle manufacturing units and water purification systems. He later inspected the proposed LIGO India project site at Dudhala to assess the geographical and developmental conditions firsthand.

Officials said the visit is significant for both the LIGO India project and Hingoli's industrial development. Any relaxation or amendment to the proposed restrictions could boost industrial investment and create new employment opportunities in the district.