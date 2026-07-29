‘At This Stage He…’ NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Provides Key Update On Whether Sharad Pawar Will Join NDA Or BJP | ANI

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday ruled out any possibility of veteran leader Sharad Pawar joining the BJP or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying the party's ideology is fundamentally opposed to that of the BJP.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Wakad Police Station to review the investigation into the recent sexual assault of a minor girl, Rohit Pawar said Sharad Pawar has spent the last 65 years fighting the BJP's ideology and will never align with the party.

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‘Those Who Think Sharad Pawar Will Join BJP…’

"Those who think Sharad Pawar will join the BJP or the NDA at this stage are mistaken. He has always carried forward the progressive ideology of Shivaji, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr B.R. Ambedkar. No matter what happens, Sharad Pawar and the NCP-SP will never go with the BJP or the NDA," he said.

Responding to recent political speculation, Pawar said Sharad Pawar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi only to discuss issues concerning farmers and students. Referring to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he claimed it was the result of pressure created by the youth.

RP Demands Strict Action On Wakad Case…

"The arrogant government had to bow before the younger generation. The criticism of the youth by BJP leaders is unfortunate. Lord Buddha's teachings are based on humanity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders should understand those teachings. That is why PM Modi was invited to inaugurate the Lord Buddha memorial in Baramati," he said.

In the Wakad sexual assault case, Pawar demanded strict action against the accused and urged police to ensure the victim's family is protected.

"The accused must receive strict punishment. The accused's son has a criminal background. The police must ensure that no pressure is put on the victim's family or the minor girl," he said.

‘Maha Govt Has Failed’

Pawar also alleged that the Maharashtra government has failed to effectively address crimes against women and children. He claimed that around 24 women are assaulted every day in the state and that 10 to 12 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are reported daily.

"The police do not act immediately in every case. There is a need for stricter laws. The government is neglecting the implementation of the Shakti Act," he alleged.