At 8.6°C, Nashik Records Season's Lowest Temperature |

Nashik on Thursday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of this winter season with the mercury levels dropping to 8.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data said.

A day ago, its lowest minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius, while the Wheat Research Centre at Kundewadi village in Niphad taluka of the district had recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

In the current winter season, the city's minimum temperature dropped below the 10 degrees Celsius mark on several occasions. On January 16, the figure stood at 9.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted that in the next couple of days, the mercury levels will drop further.

The drop in temperature and change in climate is likely to adversely affect grapes and other crops.

Due to the cold weather conditions, people are seen stepping out of their homes wearing warm clothes. At several places in the city, bonfires are lit by people at night and morning hours to keep themselves warm.