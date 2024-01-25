 At 8.6°C, Nashik Records Season's Lowest Temperature
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAt 8.6°C, Nashik Records Season's Lowest Temperature

At 8.6°C, Nashik Records Season's Lowest Temperature

The IMD has predicted that in the next couple of days, the mercury levels will drop further

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
At 8.6°C, Nashik Records Season's Lowest Temperature |

Nashik on Thursday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of this winter season with the mercury levels dropping to 8.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data said.

A day ago, its lowest minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius, while the Wheat Research Centre at Kundewadi village in Niphad taluka of the district had recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

In the current winter season, the city's minimum temperature dropped below the 10 degrees Celsius mark on several occasions. On January 16, the figure stood at 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
Pune: Parth Pawar's Meeting with Gangster Gajanan Marne Sparks Controversy
article-image

The IMD has predicted that in the next couple of days, the mercury levels will drop further.

The drop in temperature and change in climate is likely to adversely affect grapes and other crops.

Due to the cold weather conditions, people are seen stepping out of their homes wearing warm clothes. At several places in the city, bonfires are lit by people at night and morning hours to keep themselves warm.

Read Also
Pune Metro Reaches 1 Crore Ridership
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: NMC Under Fire Over Slow Progress in Setting Up Arogyavardhini Kendras

Nashik: NMC Under Fire Over Slow Progress in Setting Up Arogyavardhini Kendras

At 8.6°C, Nashik Records Season's Lowest Temperature

At 8.6°C, Nashik Records Season's Lowest Temperature

Jalgaon: Former Congress MP Dr Ulhas Patil Joins BJP, Along With Daughter And 150 Supporters

Jalgaon: Former Congress MP Dr Ulhas Patil Joins BJP, Along With Daughter And 150 Supporters

Unique Fundraiser March Marks Countdown To 18th Vidrohi Marathi Literature Festival In Dhule

Unique Fundraiser March Marks Countdown To 18th Vidrohi Marathi Literature Festival In Dhule

Nashik: 1 Dead, Another Critically Injured In Accident On Dindori Road

Nashik: 1 Dead, Another Critically Injured In Accident On Dindori Road