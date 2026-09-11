Ask Teachers, Not AI: Prof Himkumar Chatterjee At MIT-ADT In Pune | Sourced

Pune: Educational institutions and universities earn their reputation through their teachers and the students they nurture, rather than their buildings, said Prof Himkumar Chatterjee, noted mural artist and Vice-Chancellor of Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design, Mumbai.

“Teachers possess the ability to explain a subject and make students experience and understand it in depth. Therefore, students should ask questions to teachers rather than relying solely on AI,” Chatterjee said.

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He was speaking at the Vishwarambh Kala Award ceremony organised by MIT Art, Design and Technology University at Loni-Kalbhor.

Senior educationist and visual artist Dr Sudhakar Chavan was honoured with the Vishwarambh Kala Award for his contribution to visual arts. In his absence, the award was received by his son Amit Chavan.

Chatterjee said artworks often outlive their creators and urged artists to focus not only on commercial considerations but also on their contribution to society and art. “Art remains with a person until the end of life. A person who has a genuine appreciation for art can understand the deeper human values associated with it,” he said.

The event was attended by MIT ADT Executive Director Jyoti Karad-Dhakane, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Nachiket Thakur and Dean Dr Ganesh Taratre. The programme also featured the release of the ‘AQ’ magazine, unveiling of the ‘Kalakosh’ logo and an exhibition of student artworks.