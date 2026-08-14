‘Ask Questions To Those You Voted For’: Raj Thackeray On Pune’s Civic Issues | WATCH

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has turned his focus towards rebuilding the party organisation. In a party meeting in Pune on Friday, Thackeray emphasised reaching out to Generation Z (born roughly 1997 to 2012) and reconnecting with younger voters.

Thackeray, who is touring different districts as part of the organisational exercise, was in Pune on Thursday. He interacted with MNS assembly constituency division heads and gave instructions to party office-bearers on expanding their outreach.

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Thackeray told his workers that the party would have to take Gen Z along if it wanted to remain relevant in the changing political landscape.

“MNS’s politics from now on will begin by taking Gen Z along. Blend in with Gen Z and understand their thoughts. Look at what the youth feel, don’t just focus on what you feel,” he said.

He also asked office-bearers to maintain regular contact with young people and understand their views and expectations.

Party Working To Strengthen Its Organisation…

The focus on Gen Z comes as MNS works to strengthen what people call their ‘lost organisation’ in cities where it had earlier managed to build a significant support base. Mumbai, Pune and Nashik have traditionally been among the party’s stronger urban pockets; however, no huge success in recent elections has raised some tough questions.

However, the party has struggled to retain the political momentum it had built in these cities in the past. Thackeray’s district tours are now aimed at strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level and reconnecting with voters.

‘Ask Questions To Whom You Voted For’

In Pune, Thackeray also raised the city’s long-standing civic problems, particularly potholes and traffic congestion.

“There are a lot of potholes in Pune, and traffic jams are happening. People should ask questions to those they voted for. That is what I am saying: ask questions directly to those who were given power,” he said.

Thackeray urged citizens and journalists to question elected representatives over basic civic issues instead of allowing such problems to continue without accountability.

His remarks come at a time when potholes, traffic congestion and deteriorating road conditions remain recurring concerns for Pune residents.