Ashadhi Wari 2024: Pune's Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Distributes Food, Medicines To Warkaris |

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, the pioneer of Ganeshotsav in India, served food to warkaris staying in Pune as part of the annual palkhi procession. Thousands of warkaris availed themselves of this service, which is an annual tradition of the trust.

The Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram palkhi processions arrived in Pune on Monday and halted in the city. Puneites welcomed the palkhi processions with enthusiasm, and the entire city was charged with devotion upon the arrival of the warkaris.

The pilgrims were served in various ways by many social and business organisations and associations. The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust arranged food for the warkaris near temples, with many devotees visiting these temples also helping serve the food.

Meanwhile, liver transplant specialist Dr Kailas Jawade, along with his colleagues, provided free medical care and foot massages for the pilgrims walking along the Sant Dnyaneshwar palkhi from Pune to Jejuri, and the warkaris in the Sant Tukaram palkhi from Pune to Akluj. Necessary medicines were made available to them through the trust.

Punit Balan, Trustee and Head of Celebrations at the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, said, “Maharashtra has this great tradition of Pandharpur Wari. Lakhs of devotees walk with the palkhis to Pandharpur to have a glimpse of their favourite deity, Lord Vitthal. It is our great fortune that the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust has the opportunity to provide food and medicines for these warkaris, who represent Lord Vitthal for us.”