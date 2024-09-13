 Army Recruitment Racket Busted; Fake Major Arrested For Running Training Camp
Army Recruitment Racket Busted; Fake Major Arrested For Running Training Camp

Army Recruitment Racket Busted; Fake Major Arrested For Running Training Camp

The fake major was running an army recruitment training camp in Dehradun and Aurangabad

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Army Recruitment Racket Busted; Fake Major Arrested For Running Training Camp | Representative Image

In a joint operation, military intelligence and Maharashtra police arrested a man impersonating an army major for allegedly running a massive fake recruitment racket across several states.

He was running an army recruitment training camp in Dehradun and Aurangabad.

According to a senior officer, on specific input, Military Intelligence, Pune, and Bingar Camp Police station, Ahmednagar, have launched a joint operation Wednesday and arrested an accused Satyajit Barath Kamble at Belapur, Shrirampur, Ahmednagar Maharashtra, after chasing him from New Delhi.

article-image

The accused was impersonating an Army Major running a massive fake recruitment racket across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana & New Delhi, etc., along with accomplices who have duped hundreds of candidates under the pretext of providing them jobs in the Armed Forces (Army & MES).

Investigation revealed that Satyajit Barath Kamble is the kingpin of the fraudulent recruitment module being run across the country along with his accomplices (a few of whose names surfaced during interrogation, including female touts who were spread over in the & and southern states of the country).

Further, the fraudulent recruitment module established a fake training camp at Dehradun, Uttarakhand and Shrigonda, Maharashtra, for hundreds of aspirant candidates by impersonating an Army officer and serving Army staff of recruitment zones and duping Rs 7-8 lacs from each candidate.

article-image

It has also come to light that the module approximately made Rs 3-4 crore out of a fake army recruitment racket till date, as the nexus was being run over across various states by the assistance of his accomplices.

The accused revealed that the modus operandi of the module was to allure candidates from across Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and New Delhi by the assistance of academies located in different states and also approached candidates directly at recruitment rallies to allure them to join fake training camps as established by the module in the Dehradun and Shrigonda jungles and issued them counterfeit joining letters in the name of Ex Southern Army Commander, Chief Engineer Oficer & other appointments of Army.

Further, the module has managed camping stores akin to military patternss from local markets in New Delhi and Dehradun and provided shelter to aspirant candidates during training and issued them identity cards as undertrained trainees.

article-image

A senior officer added that the further details as to how many others from various states were involved in the module would come out in due course of investigation. As the module duped numerous candidates, which raises suspicion of involvement of a greater number of accomplices in the nexus.

