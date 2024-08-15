'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Launched - Here's How It Will Help Punekars

Pune: PMPML Faces Public Outcry Over Bus Breakdowns During Rush Hour |

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) launched its much-anticipated mobile application, 'Apli PMPML' on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday. The app will be available for download on Android devices starting August 17.

The app was inaugurated by PMPML’s Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) Deepa Mudhol Munde. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Satish Ghate, Public Relations Officer, PMPML, said, "The app will be very helpful to passengers. It will provide vital information and services to the users at their fingertips. It will also allow users to purchase Pune Metro tickets, making it a comprehensive tool for public transportation in the city."

The 'Apli PMPML' app will offer users information regarding all bus routes from their current location to their desired destination. It will also have the live location feature. Additional features of the app include online ticket booking, UPI payments and lodging complaints.

Development of PMPML's mobile application was underway for over a year. Previously, the transport body had an app called PMP e-connect, which was launched in 2017 by former CMD Tukaram Mundhe. However, after his sudden departure in 2018, the application became redundant.

Meanwhile, Parisar, a Pune-based non-profit organisation advocating for sustainable urban development, expressed its satisfaction after the launch of the app. They had initiated a campaign #AppKaraBusKara to highlight the need for the app. The campaign followed a series of workshops that revealed that one of the primary obstacles preventing the widespread adoption of public transportation in Pune was the lack of accurate and accessible information about bus routes and schedules.

Tanzeel Allapur, Project Associate, Parisar, said, “We are thrilled that PMPML has responded positively to the voices of Pune’s citizens. The launch of this app is a significant step forward in making public transportation more accessible and reliable. However, our work doesn’t stop here. We will keep the momentum going, monitoring the app’s performance with how user-friendly it is and ensuring that any user issues are promptly addressed to make this app a true success.”