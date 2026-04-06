Angels Of Pune: Baithak Foundation Bringing Indian Classical Music And Dance To Marginalised Children | Sourced

Pune: At a time when access to the arts is often limited by social and economic barriers, Baithak Foundation in Pune is working to bridge that gap through Indian classical music. Founded in 2016 by Dakshayani Athalye and Mandar Karanjkar, the non-profit is focused on bringing meaningful music education to children from marginalised communities.

The organisation believes that music is not a luxury but a basic need that can build identity, confidence, and emotional strength. Its core vision is to create a society with equitable music access and learning opportunities, especially for children who are often left out due to economic and social challenges.

“Our aim is to make Indian classical music accessible to children from marginalised communities, especially those from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds,” said Dakshayani Athalye, Co-founder and CEO, who is also an Acumen Fellow and has received multiple recognitions for her work at the foundation.

Baithak’s flagship APT (Art for Personal Transformation) Project is designed as a structured yet engaging program. It includes ‘Anubhav’, which offers immersive and intimate concert experiences, ‘Parichay’, which involves interactive workshops, and ‘Taleem’, where children receive weekly training in a chosen art form. These steps aim to build patience, curiosity, and a deeper emotional connection through music.

The foundation has created a strong impact on the ground. It has partnered with over 130 schools and supports more than 150 artists every year. Around 125 children receive weekly training, while over 10,000 children are impacted annually across six districts in Maharashtra.

Beyond classroom learning, Baithak also curates music festivals and intimate concert experiences to expose children to live performances. It produces illustrated books on Indian music to make learning simple and engaging for young readers. The organisation has also developed educational card games and conducts sound exploration sessions using natural instruments, helping children understand music in a playful and interactive way.

“In today’s structured world, children are feeling stressed and disconnected. Music helps them express, heal, and rediscover themselves. “We also want to support young practitioners of traditional art forms so they do not have to leave their art to earn a livelihood,” the founder shared.

The foundation also focuses on inclusion. It believes that taking music into the lives of children who have never seen a concert or touched an instrument is a powerful step towards equality. For many children, these sessions are their first exposure to art, culture, and creative expression.

Through its work, the goal of Baithak Foundation is not just preserving Indian classical music but also using it as a tool for social change. Creating a society with equitable music access and learning opportunities.