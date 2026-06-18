Angels of Pune: Ankur Pratishthan’s 14-Year Mission Of Connecting Generosity, Compassion And Community Support | Sourced

Pune: For Adv. Meetali Kuldeep Sawalekar, social work has never been about grand gestures. It has been about identifying a need and finding a way to address it. A practising lawyer for over two decades and a former corporator, Sawalekar has channelled this philosophy into Ankur Pratishthan, a Pune-based charitable trust that has quietly transformed countless lives through community-driven initiatives.

Founded with the aim of helping people in need, Ankur Pratishthan acts as a bridge between those who wish to contribute and those who require support. Over the years, the organisation has expanded its work across education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, legal awareness, environmental causes and community welfare.

Among its most impactful initiatives is “Dene Samajache Samajasathi” (Giving Back to Society). Through this programme, citizens donate pre-owned but usable items such as clothes, utensils, furniture, electrical appliances and other household essentials. These are then distributed free of cost to families and institutions in need.

“Every home has something that may no longer be useful to them but can make a significant difference in someone else’s life,” says Sawalekar. “Our role is to ensure that these resources reach the right hands with dignity and transparency.”

The initiative has been running continuously for over 14 years and today benefits more than 60 organisations annually. What started as a simple collection drive has evolved into a sustained movement encouraging responsible giving and reducing waste.

Education is another key area of focus. Through its educational assistance programme, Ankur Pratishthan connects donors with students from economically weaker backgrounds. School fees are paid directly to educational institutions, ensuring transparency while helping deserving students continue their studies.

The organisation also works towards social awareness and empowerment. It celebrates the birth of girl children through its ‘Swagat Stree Janmache’ initiative, conducts spoken English classes for students and adults, organises free legal counselling sessions, promotes eye donation awareness, and supports women through self-defence training, skill-development programmes and opportunities for economic independence.

“We believe social service should respond to real needs,” Sawalekar says. “Whether it is education, healthcare, guidance or basic necessities, every effort should help people become more confident and self-reliant.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ankur Pratishthan emerged as a crucial support system for many residents. The organisation coordinated doorstep delivery of essentials, assisted healthcare and sanitation workers, supported migrant labourers, distributed ration kits and ensured that accurate information reached citizens during a period of widespread uncertainty.

Apart from its year-round activities such as blood donation drives, tree plantation campaigns, environmental awareness programmes, and counselling services, the trust regularly organises cultural and community events to strengthen social bonds and preserve local traditions.

Looking ahead, Ankur Pratishthan plans to launch new initiatives, including employment opportunities for women, expanded eye-donation awareness programmes, and lecture series that promote positive social values.

For Sawalekar, however, the vision remains unchanged. “When people come together for a common cause, even the smallest contribution can create a lasting impact,” she says.

Through Ankur Pratishthan, she has helped create a culture of compassion, proving that meaningful change often begins with simple acts of kindness and a willingness to serve others.