'Gave Electric Shocks, Forced To Drink Urine': Pune 'Godman', 7 Associates Arrested For Sexual Exploitation, Abuse At Kharadi Ashram | Sourced

Pune Police have arrested self-styled godman Radhamohan Mishra (59) along with seven associates for allegedly running a decades-long network of psychological manipulation, sexual exploitation and abuse under the guise of spirituality.

The case came to light on June 16, when a woman approached Kharadi Police Station and narrated years of alleged harassment, including rape, sexual assault and mental torture. Based on her complaint, police registered a case under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.

The accused have been identified as Radhamohan Mishra (59), Swami Kamwal Nayan (58), Kirti Hansraj Ahuja, Kanika Hansraj Ahuja, Khushbu Gajender Hudiya (37), Shweta Avadhbihari Mishra (37), Amrita Avadhbihari Mishra (32) and Shweta Sanjay Pandey (28), all residents of Renuka Park, Mauli Sadan, Ubale Nagar, Kharadi, Pune.

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According to police, Mishra projected himself as a man possessing divine powers and claimed to be an incarnation of God. Operating under the banner of "Modern Gurukul," he allegedly targeted children and young followers, gradually isolating them from their families and bringing them under his influence through fear, religious beliefs and forced confessions.

Tejaswini Satpute, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), speaking to the media, said the matter came to light when a victim approached the local police station and narrated the harassment, including rape and sexual assault.

"A total of eight people have been arrested so far, including six women and two men. Police raided the premises and seized eight laptops, 19 hard discs, 10 DVDs, nine mobile phones, 20 cassettes and 23 pen drives. Additionally, approximately ₹6.5 lakh in cash and gold and silver ornaments valued at ₹15 lakh have been seized. 10 bullets and a stock of multiple medicines were also found and seized," she said.

"The accused had been operating for many years with the same modus operandi. The association between the victim and the accused spans more than 20 years. Under the name of Modern Gurukul, he was offering them to stay in post-school hours as a Gurukul, despite living with their families. He would then manipulate and harass them," she added.

The accused used to claim divine powers and operated accordingly. The entire premises have been sealed. At the time of the raid, 25 people were present in the ashram, Satpute said.

Speaking on the torture, Satpute said the accused used to administer electric shocks and forced victims to consume urine in front of him.

Further investigation is underway.