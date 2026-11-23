Angels of Marathwada: Roti Bank Feeds Hundreds Daily, Extends A Helping Hand To The Needy |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While large quantities of food are often wasted at weddings, birthday celebrations, engagement ceremonies and other social functions, many people continue to struggle to get two square meals a day. Bridging this gap and ensuring that surplus food reaches those in need is the mission behind Roti Bank Seva Trust, established in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2014 by social activist Yousuf Mukati.

What began as an initiative to prevent food wastage and feed the hungry has gradually grown into a wider social movement. Today, the trust works across several areas, providing food, clothing, shelter, healthcare and educational support to underprivileged people. It also assists families with the marriages of their daughters, supports patients and helps women become financially self-reliant.

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Guided by the belief that “humanity is the only true religion”, the organisation aims to extend help to people in need, irrespective of their circumstances. Roti Bank currently has 49 branches across the country, including one in Kashmir.

Over the years, the initiative has expanded beyond food distribution to address other pressing needs. It organises mass marriage ceremonies for around 25 to 30 couples every year. The newly married couples are provided with clothes, household utensils and other essential items, helping reduce the financial burden on economically weaker families.

The trust also runs a rest house where people travelling to the city for medical treatment or other reasons can stay free of cost. It has made a refrigerator facility available for preserving the bodies of deceased persons until their relatives arrive to take them home. Patients are provided with free medical equipment and medicines, while women are offered vocational training to help them develop skills and become self-reliant.

How the Roti Bank Works

The Roti Bank provides free meals to approximately 700 to 800 people every day. Its primary beneficiaries include relatives of patients and other people in need around Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Mini Ghati and the Cancer Hospital.

Many families travel from outside the city for medical treatment and often struggle to meet their daily food expenses. The initiative aims to ensure that they do not have to worry about arranging meals while caring for their loved ones.

The number of beneficiaries rises considerably during the wedding season, when the trust provides free meals to around 2,000 to 3,000 people every day.

The organisation also collects good-quality clothes donated by residents. These clothes are displayed in a 20x30-foot showroom at the trust’s premises, where people in need can visit and take whatever they require. In addition, a vehicle owned by the organisation is used to distribute clothes in settlements and villages around the city once every 15 days.

Objectives

Prevent food wastage: Collect surplus food and ensure it reaches people who cannot afford regular meals.

Support basic needs: Provide food, clothing, shelter and healthcare assistance to underprivileged individuals free of cost.

Assist underprivileged families: Reduce the financial burden of weddings through mass marriage ceremonies and essential household support.

Help patients and their families: Offer free accommodation, medicines and medical equipment to those in need.

Promote women’s empowerment: Provide vocational training to women to help them become self-reliant.

Uphold human dignity: Extend support during difficult circumstances, including assistance with funeral-related needs.

Encourage social responsibility: Build a culture of compassion, unity and community participation.