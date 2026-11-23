Traffic Diversions Announced For Kachner Fair In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representational image (AI-generated)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A grand pilgrimage (yatra) is being organised at the Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshvanath Digambar Jain Atishaya Kshetra in Kachner village, under the jurisdiction of the Chikalthana police station, from Nov 23 to 25, 2026.

Three to four lakh devotees from across Maharashtra are expected to arrive in Kachner for the event. As the route witnesses heavy vehicular traffic, congestion is likely during the pilgrimage.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prakash Jadhav has ordered temporary changes to traffic arrangements for the duration of the pilgrimage. Accordingly, temporary traffic diversions for all types of heavy vehicles will remain in effect from 12.01 am on Nov 23 until midnight on Nov 25.

Heavy vehicles travelling towards Ahilyanagar via Jalna, Karmad, Kachner, Bidkin, Dahegaon Phata and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar should use the alternative route via Jalna, Karmad, Kachner Kaman, Solapur-Dhule Highway, AS Club, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ahilyanagar Highway.

Similarly, heavy vehicles travelling towards Jalna via Ahilyanagar, Dahegaon Phata, Bidkin, Kachner, Kachner Arch and Karmad should use the alternative route via Ahilyanagar, AS Club, Solapur Highway, Kachner Arch, Karmad and Jalna Highway.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have advised motorists to follow the traffic diversions and use alternative routes. The police have also urged the public to cooperate with the administration by adhering to the instructions issued by the traffic police and relevant authorities.