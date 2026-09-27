Ambajogai Housebreak Solved: 2 Nabbed With 270 Grams Of Gold, Lakhs Worth Of Silver | Sourced

Beed: In a swift operation, the Beed Local Crime Branch (LCB) cracked a major housebreak case in Ambajogai, arresting two suspects and recovering 27 tolas (270 grams) of stolen gold along with 858 grams of silver ornaments. A third accomplice remains at large, according to a police press release. Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat also informed the media about the recovery.

The burglary occurred when an Ambajogai resident locked their house to travel out of town with their family. Taking advantage of the locked house, unidentified perpetrators broke open the front latch and decamped with 53 tolas of gold, nearly 1.75 kg of silver and cash. Following the victim's complaint on September 20, Ambajogai City Police registered a case under Sections 331(3), 331(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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A parallel probe was launched by the LCB under Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad and Sub-Inspector Sushant Sutale. Investigators scanned over 50 CCTV camera feeds across surrounding routes, zeroing in on three suspects seen fleeing on a two-wheeler.

Acting on a tip-off on September 25 that the suspects were heading towards Parli to dispose of the stolen booty, the crime branch laid a trap. Police nabbed Amar Kakasaheb Thorat (23), a resident of Kranti Nagar, Ambajogai. Interrogation led officers to his accomplice, Jagjitsingh Achalsingh Dudhani (32), residing near Shivaji Chowk in Parli, who was promptly detained.

The duo confessed to orchestrating the break-in along with an associate, Mangalsingh Hirasingh Bawari, using the latter's motorcycle during the crime. While Thorat and Dudhani were handed over to the Ambajogai City Police for further remand proceedings, a manhunt is underway to trace the absconding Bawari.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Chetna Tidke (Ambajogai), Additional SP Sameer Shaikh (Beed) and Assistant SP Hrushikesh Shinde.