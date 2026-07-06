'Alandi Unsafe For Now': Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Urges Warkaris As Indrayani River Overflows | Sourced

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday urged Warkaris to avoid coming to Alandi for the Palkhi procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, as the overflowing Indrayani River has submerged all four bridges leading into the temple town.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pawar said, "All Warkaris, devotees and citizens are earnestly requested to note that heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in the Indrayani River, submerging all four bridges that provide access to Alandi city. Consequently, entering Alandi city is currently unsafe."

"Warkaris and devotees who have already begun their journey towards Alandi are advised to remain safely where they currently are and refrain from attempting to enter Alandi until further official instructions are issued," she added.

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Pawar urged Warkaris to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the administration, police and the Disaster Management Department. "Do not believe rumours. Furthermore, avoid visiting the riverbed, ghat areas and the vicinity of the closed bridges. The administration is implementing all necessary measures, prioritising the safety of citizens above all else. We humbly request everyone to exercise patience and cooperate with the administration," she concluded.

The annual Ashadhi Wari is set to begin this week, with Sant Tukaram Maharaj's Palkhi scheduled to leave Dehu on Tuesday, July 7, followed by Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Palkhi from Alandi on Wednesday, July 8. Lakhs of devotees are expected to participate in the pilgrimage to Pandharpur, and authorities are closely monitoring the weather, river levels and crowd management arrangements.