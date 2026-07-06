Pune: Talegaon Dabhade Residents Catch Huge Fish On Flooded Street; Video Goes Viral | AI (Representative)

Pune: Amid the heavy rains that have flooded roads and disrupted daily life across Pune district, residents of Talegaon Dabhade were seen making the most of the situation after spotting a huge fish swimming through a waterlogged street.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows people running through ankle-deep water in an attempt to catch the fish. After a brief chase, a group of residents managed to catch the large fish, with those around them cheering and celebrating the unusual catch.

The light-hearted moment stood in sharp contrast to the rain-related disruptions being witnessed across the district, where continuous showers have led to waterlogging, overflowing rivers, landslides and traffic problems.

The video has drawn widespread attention online, with many social media users calling it one of the most unexpected and entertaining sights of this year's monsoon.

While the incident brought smiles to many, authorities have continued to advise people not to venture into flooded areas unnecessarily, as submerged roads can pose serious risks, including open drains, potholes and strong water currents.

As the rains continue across Pune, the Talegaon incident has become one of the most talked-about viral moments, with residents turning an ordinary flooded street into an impromptu fishing spot.