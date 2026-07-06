'Don't Gather In Dehu & Alandi': CM Devendra Fadnavis' Urgent Appeal To Warkaris Amid Flood Threat In Pune District | File Photo

Pune: As heavy rainfall continues across Pune district and water levels in the Indrayani River rise rapidly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday appealed to Warkaris to avoid gathering in Dehu and Alandi, warning that all four bridges over the river are getting submerged.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said travelling towards the two pilgrimage towns has become dangerous due to the flood situation. "All four bridges over the Indrayani River are currently getting submerged, and heading to that area is dangerous. Therefore, all Warkari brothers are requested to avoid gathering in Dehu and Alandi and instead proceed directly to Pune for their convenience," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The appeal comes as thousands of Warkaris are travelling towards Pune as part of the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur. The two waris leave from Dehu Gaon and Alandi, and both are based around the Indrayani River, which has swelled massively in recent hours.

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days has caused the Indrayani River to swell, prompting authorities to issue flood warnings and shift residents from vulnerable riverside areas in parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The appeal is among the rarest interventions by a sitting chief minister during the Ashadhi Wari, with Devendra Fadnavis urging Warkaris to avoid gathering at the traditional starting points of Dehu and Alandi because of severe flooding in the Indrayani River.

A lot of times the Ashadhi Wari starts in the rainy season, but it rarely makes it impossible for Warkaris to visit Dehu and Alandi.