Alandi Bandh Tomorrow: Here's All You Need To Know | FPJ

The residents of Alandi have declared a bandh tomorrow (December 5) in response to their exclusion from the trustee selection process for the Shree Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sanjeevan Samadhi Mandir Committee. A silent protest march is scheduled to take place.

Sunil Godse, a senior police inspector from the Alandi Police Station informed the Free Press Journal, stating, "The locals have initiated a bandh and submitted a letter to the police station. They plan to conduct a silent protest march in the morning, demanding inclusion of local representation in the trustee body of the Shree Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sanjeevan Samadhi Mandir."

Read Also PHOTOS: 10 Reasons Why You Owe Them Olympian Circus Date In Pune

The protest coincides with the commencement of the Kartiki Ekadashi Yatra and the Shree Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sanjeevan Samadhi Sohala Utsav, which starts tomorrow (December 5) and concludes on December 12.

Why are the locals protesting?

The recent appointment of three trustees by the district judge for the Shree Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sanjeevan Samadhi Mandir Committee sparked protests as it overlooked local representation. These appointments were made based on the recommendations of the current trustees without considering the inclusion of locals from Alandi. This exclusion has stirred significant resentment among the villagers, prompting strong protests from the Alandi community. There's a warning that if the administration doesn't address this issue, a strong agitation will be initiated during the Kartiki Ekadashi Yatra.