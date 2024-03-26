 Akola: Byelection Of Akola West Assembly Constituency Cancelled By HC
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAkola: Byelection Of Akola West Assembly Constituency Cancelled By HC

Akola: Byelection Of Akola West Assembly Constituency Cancelled By HC

According to the rules, the new MLA must serve a minimum tenure of six months. However, in this case, the elected person would have only held the post for four months. Hence, this byelection was cancelled as per Article 151.

Ankita ApteUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench | Twitter

The byelection of the Akola West assembly constituency was cancelled by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday as the elected MLA would not have had enough time to serve as the representative of the constituency. This seat was left vacant after the demise of BJP MLA Govardhan Sharma.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Women's Commission Demands Strict Action Against Accused In Akola Rape Case Of...
article-image

According to the rules, the new MLA must serve a minimum tenure of six months. However, in this case, the elected person would have only held the post for four months. Hence, this byelection was cancelled as per Article 151. The PIL regarding this matter was filed by Congress leader Vivek Paraskar on March 20, following which, the Court gave its verdict on March 26.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Braces For Water Crisis? Depleting Groundwater Levels And Low Dam Water Levels Raise Concerns

Pune Braces For Water Crisis? Depleting Groundwater Levels And Low Dam Water Levels Raise Concerns

Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency: Voting Date, Major Parties, Candidates- From Amol Kolhe To Shivajirao...

Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency: Voting Date, Major Parties, Candidates- From Amol Kolhe To Shivajirao...

Pune: Disabled Girl Ragged In College Hostel; Admitted To Hospital In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: Disabled Girl Ragged In College Hostel; Admitted To Hospital In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Nashik: Scholarships Awarded To Visually Impaired Students At KTHM

Nashik: Scholarships Awarded To Visually Impaired Students At KTHM

Akola: Byelection Of Akola West Assembly Constituency Cancelled By HC

Akola: Byelection Of Akola West Assembly Constituency Cancelled By HC