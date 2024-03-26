Akola: Byelection Of Akola West Assembly Constituency Cancelled By HC

Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench | Twitter

The byelection of the Akola West assembly constituency was cancelled by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday as the elected MLA would not have had enough time to serve as the representative of the constituency. This seat was left vacant after the demise of BJP MLA Govardhan Sharma.

According to the rules, the new MLA must serve a minimum tenure of six months. However, in this case, the elected person would have only held the post for four months. Hence, this byelection was cancelled as per Article 151. The PIL regarding this matter was filed by Congress leader Vivek Paraskar on March 20, following which, the Court gave its verdict on March 26.