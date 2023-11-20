 Maharashtra: Women's Commission Demands Strict Action Against Accused In Akola Rape Case Of 14-Year-Old Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Women's Commission Demands Strict Action Against Accused In Akola Rape Case Of 14-Year-Old Girl

Maharashtra: Women's Commission Demands Strict Action Against Accused In Akola Rape Case Of 14-Year-Old Girl

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has taken cognisance of the Akola rape case; demands strict action against the accused

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has taken cognisance of the case wherein a 29-year-old man had raped a 14-year-old girl and also assaulted her with cigarette butts in Akola and also got head of the victim shaved. The Commission has sought the action taken report from the police in the matter.

Rupali Chakankar, President of MSCW on Monday tweeted, "The Commission has taken cognisance of the rape of a minor girl by a village goon in Akola and has sought a report on the action taken so far from Khadan police station. Also, a letter has been written on Monday to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Akola and instructions have been given to take immediate and strict action on the accused in this case."

The shameful incident

According to the police, the accused used to allegedly molest the victim staying in the jurisdiction of Khadan police station and was also threatening to kill the victim's father. On November 15, seeing that no one was at the victim's house, the accused took her to an isolated area and assaulted her with cigarette butts.

Read Also
‘Raped woman’ remark: Salman Khan skips summons from MSCW
article-image

Case registered against rape accused under POCSO

Later the accused also allegedly raped the victim at her house. He also allegedly got the victim's head shaved. When the matter came to the notice of the police, a case was registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

"Since the case is of a serious nature, we cannot divulge anything at the moment. The accused involved has been arrested the same day when the case was registered. The accused and victim are neighbours and are known to each other. We are investigating what was the reason behind the crime and efforts are on to collect evidence against the accused," SP Akola, Sandip Ghuge told FPJ.

Read Also
Pune BPO rape & murder: MSCW challenges Bombay High Court order
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Women's Commission Demands Strict Action Against Accused In Akola Rape Case Of...

Maharashtra: Women's Commission Demands Strict Action Against Accused In Akola Rape Case Of...

Mumbai News: Chembur Rape Case Instil Fear, Concern Among Female College Students

Mumbai News: Chembur Rape Case Instil Fear, Concern Among Female College Students

Mumbai: Vidhi Realtors Booked For Duping Flat Buyer Of ₹32.46 Lakh In Kandivali

Mumbai: Vidhi Realtors Booked For Duping Flat Buyer Of ₹32.46 Lakh In Kandivali

Mumbai: BJP President Ashish Shelar Assures Swift Action On Jijamata Nagar Slum Redevelopment

Mumbai: BJP President Ashish Shelar Assures Swift Action On Jijamata Nagar Slum Redevelopment

'Affidavits Of Dead People, Zomato Boys Filed By Ajit Pawar Group': Singhvi Demands EC Action...

'Affidavits Of Dead People, Zomato Boys Filed By Ajit Pawar Group': Singhvi Demands EC Action...