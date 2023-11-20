Maharashtra: Women's Commission Demands Strict Action Against Accused In Akola Rape Case Of 14-Year-Old Girl

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has taken cognisance of the case wherein a 29-year-old man had raped a 14-year-old girl and also assaulted her with cigarette butts in Akola and also got head of the victim shaved. The Commission has sought the action taken report from the police in the matter.

Rupali Chakankar, President of MSCW on Monday tweeted, "The Commission has taken cognisance of the rape of a minor girl by a village goon in Akola and has sought a report on the action taken so far from Khadan police station. Also, a letter has been written on Monday to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Akola and instructions have been given to take immediate and strict action on the accused in this case."

The shameful incident

According to the police, the accused used to allegedly molest the victim staying in the jurisdiction of Khadan police station and was also threatening to kill the victim's father. On November 15, seeing that no one was at the victim's house, the accused took her to an isolated area and assaulted her with cigarette butts.

Case registered against rape accused under POCSO

Later the accused also allegedly raped the victim at her house. He also allegedly got the victim's head shaved. When the matter came to the notice of the police, a case was registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

"Since the case is of a serious nature, we cannot divulge anything at the moment. The accused involved has been arrested the same day when the case was registered. The accused and victim are neighbours and are known to each other. We are investigating what was the reason behind the crime and efforts are on to collect evidence against the accused," SP Akola, Sandip Ghuge told FPJ.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)