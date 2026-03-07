Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case: Rohit Pawar Meets Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi, Seeks AAP's Support In Parliament | X/@RRPSpeaks

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday met AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and sought his party's support in Parliament in raising questions in connection with the January 28 plane crash that killed then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rohit Pawar wrote, "Met former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, in Delhi and discussed with him Ajit Dada's plane crash and gave him a presentation of the complete information collected over the past few days. He understood all the details of this matter thoroughly. A fair investigation should be conducted into this matter so that Ajit Dada gets justice and such an accident does not happen again in the country, and no one is killed in it. For this, I requested the AAP MPs to raise their voice in Parliament on this issue. He responded positively and assured that they are with us in this fight."

Rohit Pawar is also scheduled to meet several other Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA raised serious questions about the "VIP treatment" meted out to VK Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the ill-fated aircraft, when he was summoned for questioning by the CID in Pune.

"He was given royal treatment at the CID office. His security personnel carrying AK-47 rifles were allowed in, and he was whisked away from the media on his way out. Why was he shielded from the media?" Rohit Pawar asked.

Alleging that there was pressure on CID officials, he said no concrete probe was underway, adding that it amounted to an attempt to protect VSR Ventures.