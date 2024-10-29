Ajit Pawar Has Worked Tirelessly For Baramati Over The Last 35 Years: Sunetra Pawar | X/@SunetraA_Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar praised her husband and party chief Ajit Pawar, highlighting his "earnest and honest" efforts in transforming the Baramati constituency.

दीपावलीच्या तेजोमय किरणांनी

उजळलेल्या दिपज्योतींनी

औक्षण विजयाचे..!



उपमुख्यमंत्री अजितदादा पवार आज बारामती विधानसभा मतदारसंघातून उमेदवारी अर्ज दाखल करत आहेत.



दादांच्या हृदयात, श्वासात, रक्ताच्या प्रत्येक थेंबात बारामतीच्या जनतेप्रती प्रेम, जिव्हाळा आणि आपुलकी.



जनतेच्या याच… pic.twitter.com/2YtwksINwX — Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) October 28, 2024

"For the past 35 years, Ajit Pawar has worked tirelessly in Baramati. He has transformed the area and worked for everyone. People want someone who is dedicated to them, and they see that in him," Sunetra said.

Speaking about the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana,' introduced by the Mahayuti government to improve the economic status of women by transferring ₹1,500 through direct benefit transfer, Sunetra added that women across the state are pleased with the scheme. "All women are happy with this initiative; they have gained respect and financial independence," she noted.

The Baramati constituency is set for another high-stakes family contest, as Ajit Pawar will face his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, the son of his younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar.

Notably, Baramati also saw a high-profile battle in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Sunetra Pawar contested against NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule. Sule won the contest by 1.5 lakh votes.