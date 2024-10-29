 Ajit Pawar Has Worked Tirelessly For Baramati Over The Last 35 Years: Sunetra Pawar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAjit Pawar Has Worked Tirelessly For Baramati Over The Last 35 Years: Sunetra Pawar

Ajit Pawar Has Worked Tirelessly For Baramati Over The Last 35 Years: Sunetra Pawar

The Baramati constituency is set for another high-stakes family contest, as Ajit Pawar will face his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, the son of his younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar Has Worked Tirelessly For Baramati Over The Last 35 Years: Sunetra Pawar | X/@SunetraA_Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar praised her husband and party chief Ajit Pawar, highlighting his "earnest and honest" efforts in transforming the Baramati constituency.

"For the past 35 years, Ajit Pawar has worked tirelessly in Baramati. He has transformed the area and worked for everyone. People want someone who is dedicated to them, and they see that in him," Sunetra said.

Read Also
Direct Fight Between BJP & Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP On Two Assembly Seats In Pune City, Two In...
article-image

Speaking about the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana,' introduced by the Mahayuti government to improve the economic status of women by transferring ₹1,500 through direct benefit transfer, Sunetra added that women across the state are pleased with the scheme. "All women are happy with this initiative; they have gained respect and financial independence," she noted.

The Baramati constituency is set for another high-stakes family contest, as Ajit Pawar will face his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, the son of his younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahim May Not Be A Cakewalk For MNS Leader Amit Thackeray
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahim May Not Be A Cakewalk For MNS Leader Amit Thackeray
UTET 2024 Preliminary Answer Keys Released At ukutet.com
UTET 2024 Preliminary Answer Keys Released At ukutet.com
India Commemorates Ayurveda Day With 150 Countries
India Commemorates Ayurveda Day With 150 Countries
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 2 Leaders Of Congress & 1 Of CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction File Their Nomination As Independent Candidates
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 2 Leaders Of Congress & 1 Of CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction File Their Nomination As Independent Candidates
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT To Contest Only 1 Of 21 Seats In Pune; NCP...
article-image

Notably, Baramati also saw a high-profile battle in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Sunetra Pawar contested against NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule. Sule won the contest by 1.5 lakh votes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Pawar Has Worked Tirelessly For Baramati Over The Last 35 Years: Sunetra Pawar

Ajit Pawar Has Worked Tirelessly For Baramati Over The Last 35 Years: Sunetra Pawar

Fact Check: Unrelated Video Shared on Social Media Falsely Links to Pune Cash Seizure Worth ₹5...

Fact Check: Unrelated Video Shared on Social Media Falsely Links to Pune Cash Seizure Worth ₹5...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT To Contest Only 1 Of 21 Seats In Pune; NCP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT To Contest Only 1 Of 21 Seats In Pune; NCP...

Direct Fight Between BJP & Congress On THESE Three Assembly Seats In Pune City

Direct Fight Between BJP & Congress On THESE Three Assembly Seats In Pune City

Direct Fight Between BJP & Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP On Two Assembly Seats In Pune City, Two In...

Direct Fight Between BJP & Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP On Two Assembly Seats In Pune City, Two In...