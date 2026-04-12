AI Threat To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Legacy? Great Grandson Raises Concerns Before Bhim Jayanti

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar | Photo: Representative Image

Pune: Ambedkarite youth leader and great-grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sujat Ambedkar, has raised concerns over the growing use of artificial intelligence in content related to Dr BR Ambedkar ahead of his birth anniversary celebrations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sujat Ambedkar warned that the increasing use of AI-generated posters and images during Bhim Jayanti preparations could pose a serious risk to the authenticity of Ambedkar’s legacy.

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He said that while preparations for the celebrations are underway across the country, many people are using AI tools to create banners and visuals. According to him, this trend is “a danger bell” for the movement, as it may lead to the distortion of Dr Ambedkar’s original thoughts and ideas.

Sujat Ambedkar also alleged that there are ongoing attempts from different groups to misrepresent the legacy of Dr Ambedkar. He pointed out claims being circulated that credit others for drafting the Indian Constitution and narratives that try to reinterpret Ambedkar’s ideology in a misleading way.

He further criticised what he described as the selective appropriation of Ambedkar’s ideas by political groups that had historically opposed him. He said such actions create confusion among the younger generation.

‘Many Young Followers Aren't Reading Original Writings’

Highlighting a larger concern, he said many young followers are not reading Ambedkar’s original writings, including his speeches and documented work. Instead, they are increasingly relying on AI-generated or altered content, which may not reflect the true message.

He also questioned the need to use AI-generated images when thousands of original photographs of Dr Ambedkar are already available. He added that overuse of such technology could also harm artists by reducing the demand for original creative work.

‘Use Authentic Materials & Original Photos’

Sujat Ambedkar urged people to use authentic material and original photographs while celebrating the birth anniversary. He called on citizens to ensure that the legacy of Dr Ambedkar is preserved accurately and celebrated with awareness and responsibility.

Prakash Ambedkar’s son and a prominent voice among Ambedkarite youth, Sujat Ambedkar, is actively involved in social and political movements linked to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.