 Ahilyanagar: RPF Cracks Down On Unauthorised Water Vending At Kopargaon Station
During the inspection of Train No. 20151 Rewa Express, a total of 40 bottles of unauthorised brands Oxygrand and Sunrich were recovered from the general coach

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Ahilyanagar: RPF Cracks Down On Unauthorised Water Vending At Kopargaon Station | Sourced

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a special drive against unauthorised water vending on September 18 at Kopargaon Railway Station in Ahilyanagar district.

During the inspection of Train No. 20151 Rewa Express, a total of 40 bottles of unauthorised brands Oxygrand and Sunrich were recovered from the general coach. As no passenger claimed ownership, the bottles were seized under proper panchnama.

Similarly, Train No. 11037 was checked in the presence of CGS and the on-duty TTE. In the AC coach, pantry car staff Jodha Yadav (39 years, resident of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh) was found carrying 61 bottles of Sunrich and 13 bottles of Oxy Blue. He claimed the bottles belonged to the pantry.

In this regard, a case was registered against him under Crime No. 640/2025 U/S 144(I), 147 of the Railway Act.

Sunil Kumar Yadav, Senior Police Inspector of Railway, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said strict action will continue against unauthorised vending and the illegal sale of water and other items in trains and station premises. He appealed to passengers to purchase only from authorised IRCTC vendors for their safety and health.

