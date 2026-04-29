'Administrative Lapse', Says NCP Leader Parth Pawar On VSR Aviation Aircraft Booking | PTI Photo

Pune: NCP leader Parth Pawar has moved to quell a rising political firestorm, labelling his recent use of a VSR Aviation aircraft a "last-minute administrative error."

The clarification comes amid heavy criticism, as VSR Aviation is the same firm involved in the tragic crash that claimed the life of his father, Ajit Pawar, earlier this year.

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Pawar took to X on Tuesday to address the optics of boarding a flight operated by a company he has publicly opposed.

According to his statement, Pawar needed to travel immediately to Modi Baug, Pune, for an urgent meeting. He claimed he was unaware of the aircraft's operator until he arrived at the airport and saw the plane on the tarmac.

He attributed the booking to his staff's "inadvertent" choice during a frantic search for available travel options.

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"This was merely an administrative-level error. I had no idea until I reached the airport... I have given clear instructions to my staff to remain more vigilant so that such mistakes do not happen again," Pawar stated on X.

In an effort to demonstrate his resolve, Pawar announced that his office is immediately cancelling its agreement with the travel agent responsible for the booking. He reiterated that his political and personal stance against VSR Aviation remains "unchanged and clear."

The controversy is deeply rooted in the tragedy of January 28, 2026. A Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) operated by VSR Aviation crash-landed at Baramati Airport.

The accident killed all five people on board, including then-NCP heavyweight Ajit Pawar, his security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. At the time, Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

"Don't Politicise Tragedy"

Parth Pawar slammed critics for using the mishap to gain political leverage, calling the resulting controversy "baseless, misleading, and unfortunate."

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He urged opponents to look at the facts of the "last-minute arrangement" rather than attempting to paint it as a shift in his stance toward the aviation firm.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)