Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Orders Expediting Engineering College For Minority Girls At Chembur's Anushaktinagar |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Development Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar has directed officials to expedite the proposed engineering college for minority girls at Anushaktinagar in Chembur, reaffirming the government’s commitment to education-led empowerment of minority communities.

High-level review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, Pawar said the state is focused on holistic development of minorities through education, skill development and social inclusion. She emphasised the need to create quality infrastructure for higher technical education for girls, calling it a critical requirement.

The meeting was attended by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Minister of State Madhuri Misal, MLA Sana Malik, senior bureaucrats including Manisha Verma and Yogesh Mhase, and representatives of the Jain Minority Development Finance Corporation.

Focus on opening account, filling posts, starting temporary office

Key discussions also focused on strengthening institutional capacity, including opening a dedicated account, filling sanctioned posts, and starting operations from a temporary office to improve efficiency.

Pawar further stated that the government will prioritise connecting minority youth with modern education systems through skill development, technology-driven learning and employment-oriented initiatives.

In a related decision, she announced that a full-time Managing Director will be appointed to the Jain Minority Development Finance Corporation to accelerate its functioning. She also assured that pending proposals and appointments of non-official members in various minority boards will be resolved soon, with full government support for enhancing institutional effectiveness.

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