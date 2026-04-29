Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar, Other Senior NCP Leaders In Huddle At Mumbai's Devgiri Bungalow Ahead Of Crucial MLC Polls - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Political activity has intensified in Maharashtra as a crucial meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is currently underway at Devgiri Bungalow under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday morning. The meeting comes amid rising anticipation over the upcoming Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) elections, with multiple aspirants vying for a single seat from the party.

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The high-level meeting was attended by key party leaders, including MP Parth Pawar, national working president Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and state president Sunil Tatkare. Senior leaders Dilip Walse-Patil and Hasan Mushrif also reached the venue as deliberations continue. Discussions over candidate selection reportedly began late Tuesday night and continued till the early hours, from 11 pm to 2 am, with another round of talks in the morning.

The party is facing a challenging situation with a large number of contenders. According to a TV9 Marathi report quoting sources, nearly 70 to 75 aspirants have expressed interest in contesting the MLC election, making the selection process highly competitive. Among the names discussed were Vikram Kakade, son of former MP Sanjay Kakade. However, his potential candidature is reportedly facing strong internal opposition, prompting the leadership to consider alternative names.

Key Contenders From NCP

Other contenders being discussed include Rajendra Jain, Suresh Birajdar, Umesh Patil and Zeeshan Siddiqui, as per reliable sources. The presence of Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam at Devgiri Bungalow further sparked political speculation, hinting at possible political discussions beyond party lines.

Meanwhile, the broader political landscape has also added pressure on the NCP’s decision-making. The BJP, part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, already announced six candidates, introducing several new faces as part of its social engineering strategy. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction is yet to finalise its candidate.

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Speaking to the media, Sunil Tatkare confirmed the high level of interest within the party and stated that a final decision is likely to be taken by the evening. With intense lobbying underway and multiple strong contenders in the fray, all eyes are now on Devgiri Bungalow as the NCP prepares to announce its face for the Legislative Council elections.

Biennial elections for 9 seats and a bypoll for 1 seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) will be held on May 12, 2026. The election is for members retiring on May 13, 2026, with polling from 9 am to 4 pm and results announced on the same day.

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