BJP Plans To Contest 4 MLC Seats As MVA Urges Uddhav Thackeray To Enter Council Poll Battle |

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to contest four of the nine seats in the upcoming biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, scheduled next month, while also fielding a candidate for a bypoll. The strategy was finalised at a core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where probable candidates were shortlisted and will now be sent to the party’s central leadership for approval. Meanwhile, within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), both the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Indian National Congress have urged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to contest what is seen as the opposition’s only winnable seat.

The bypoll has been necessitated following the resignation of Pradnya Satav, who quit as MLC to join the BJP. With the ruling Mahayuti alliance holding a strong position in the state assembly, it is expected to secure a dominant share of seats in the council.

Meanwhile, within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), both the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Indian National Congress have urged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to contest what is seen as the opposition’s only winnable seat. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said Thackeray’s experience would add value to the Council’s functioning, while Congress state chief Harshwardhan Sapkal echoed similar sentiments after meeting him at his residence, Matoshree.

Sapkal indicated that while discussions are ongoing, a final decision will be taken collectively by MVA partners. He emphasised that Thackeray remains the face of the alliance and his candidature would resonate positively with the public.

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The elections come as nine sitting members, including Thackeray, are set to retire on May 13. According to the Election Commission of India, polling will be held on May 12, with counting scheduled the same evening. The nomination process begins on April 23 and concludes by May 4 after scrutiny and withdrawals.

With the current numbers in the Assembly, the ruling alliance is likely to win up to nine of the ten seats, leaving limited scope for the opposition in this electoral contest.

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