Adishakti Sant Muktabai's Palkhi Enters Beed District; Holy Padukas Bathed In Godavari River

Adishakti Sant Muktabai's Palkhi Enters Beed District; Holy Padukas Bathed In Godavari | Sourced

Beed: The spiritual fervour of the Ashadhi Wari has intensified across Maharashtra as the palanquin procession of Adishakti Sant Muktabai entered Beed district amid great devotion and enthusiasm on Wednesday.

In keeping with tradition, the saint's sacred padukas (holy footwear) were ceremonially bathed in the waters of the Godavari River. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the ritual, welcoming the palanquin with chants of Lord Vitthal's name and the resonating sounds of cymbals and devotional music.

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The palanquin halted at Georai on Wednesday, where a large number of warkaris, dindis (pilgrim groups) and devotees assembled. The town was immersed in a deeply devotional atmosphere, with the rhythmic beats of traditional instruments and the singing of abhangs and bhajans filling the air.

With Ashadhi Ekadashi approaching, palkhis and dindis of various saints from across Maharashtra are making their annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur. The chants of "Dnyanoba-Tukaram" echo throughout the pilgrimage routes, reflecting the unwavering faith and spiritual fervour of the Warkaris as they journey towards the abode of Lord Vitthal.

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The arrival of Saint Muktabai's palanquin has further heightened the festive and devotional spirit across Beed district, drawing devotees from different parts of the region. The palanquin is scheduled to reach Beed city on Saturday (July 11).