 Nashik: Acid Attack On 18-Year-Old Woman, Her Parents
Nashik: Acid Attack On 18-Year-Old Woman, Her Parents

Nashik: Acid Attack On 18-Year-Old Woman, Her Parents

The victim is a college student. The intruder entered her house at 2:30 am when she and her parents were sleeping.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Nashik: An 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after an unidentified person entered her house in the early hours of Wednesday and threw acid on her in Malegaon town of Maharashtra, police said.

Her parents were also injured in the incident that took place around 2.30 am in Islambad area of Malegaon in Nashik district.

The intruder entered the house when all three were asleep, and threw hydrochloric acid on the young woman who is a college student. He also threw acid on her parents before fleeing.

All three victims are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Malgaon.

The identity of the assailant as well as possible motives were not known yet, and the woman's statement was yet to be recorded, said the police official.

A First Information Report was registered at Malegaon Killa police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 124 (1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 333 (house-trespass after preparation for assault).

