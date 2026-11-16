‘Accident Or Something More, What Happened?’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Asks Amit Shah To Expedite Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe | WATCH

CM Devendra Fadnavis Asks Amit Shah To Expedite Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the investigation into the plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and make its findings public at the earliest.

Speaking at the unveiling of Ajit Pawar's bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad headquarters on Nov 16, Fadnavis said questions about the circumstances surrounding the crash continued to trouble people across Maharashtra.

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He said he had personally requested Shah to intervene and ensure that the investigation report was released without further delay. Shah had assured him that he would look into the matter and try to expedite the process, Fadnavis added.

"Nearly eight, nine, 10 months have passed, and a major investigation is underway with people and teams from America and various countries assisting in the probe. But the confusion in the minds of the common people of Maharashtra must be cleared," Fadnavis said.

He added that the findings would help establish what happened and bring those responsible to justice if any wrongdoing was found.

"If this was indeed an accident, at least some healing touch can be applied to the anguish in the hearts of our common people," he said.

Fadnavis says public still has questions about crash

Fadnavis said people wanted to know whether the crash was an accident or whether there was something more behind it. Ajit Pawar died on Jan 28, 2026, when a Learjet 45 aircraft carrying him from Mumbai to Baramati crashed while attempting to land near Baramati airport. All five people aboard the aircraft died.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary investigation report on Feb 28. It flagged several aviation safety concerns, including poor visibility, inadequate navigational and weather facilities at the airport, faded runway markings and loose gravel.

The preliminary report did not establish any foul play. The final investigation report is still awaited. In July, Fadnavis had told the Maharashtra Assembly that the final AAIB report was expected by January 2027. He had also said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could take up the matter after the technical investigation was completed.

Calls Ajit Pawar a disciplined administrator

Apart from the investigation, Fadnavis paid tribute to Ajit Pawar and recalled his contribution to Pune district's development. He said Pawar had a special connection with Pune and had played a major role in shaping the district's development through the Zilla Parishad, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Fadnavis described him as a disciplined leader with a strong understanding of administration and financial management. Recalling his working style, the Chief Minister said Pawar would begin his day as early as 6 am and often reach Mantralaya by 8 am.

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"Dada started at 6 am, me after him, and Eknath Shinde worked late into the night. We joked that officials would have to work 24 hours because of the three of us," recalled Devendra Fadnavis.

He also said Pawar closely monitored the quality of development works and ensured that public money was spent properly. Fadnavis said Pawar was known for speaking directly and had the courage to clearly express disagreement rather than avoid difficult decisions.

Says Maharashtra misses his leadership during drought

Fadnavis also said the government was missing Ajit Pawar's leadership amid the prevailing drought-like situation in Maharashtra. He said Pawar's strong connection with farmers and his understanding of agriculture would have been valuable in dealing with the crisis.

The Chief Minister also urged political leaders and officials to work together to complete the development projects and initiatives left unfinished by Pawar.

He said standing behind Sunetra Pawar and her family and carrying forward Ajit Pawar's work would be a true tribute to the late leader.

The programme was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule and several other political leaders. Shah unveiled the statue, while the main entrance gate of the Pune Zilla Parishad headquarters was also named after Ajit Pawar.