Accelerated Development In Ambegaon, Jambhulwadi Lake To Be Handed Over To PMC: Ajit Pawar |

Deputy Chief Minister and District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar assured accelerated development in Ambegaon, including upcoming road construction and addressing tax issues in newly included villages in Pune municipal limits. The Jambhulwadi lake will be handed over to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), he added.

He was speaking at a book release event in Pune's Ambegaon on Sunday. Highlighting the significance of building a robust and healthy society, Pawar acknowledged the efforts put forth through the book 'Arogyasathi-Japu Ya Aishwarya Arogyache.'

The book, especially relevant in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, provides information about the state's health sector and guidance on health. Pawar said he believes that citizens will benefit significantly from the book, which holds reference and collectible value

AIIMS hospital at Aundh

"Efforts are directed towards efficient health systems, with decisions like establishing AIIMS hospital at Aundh in Pune, providing free treatment up to ₹5 lakhs under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, increasing approved hospitals from 1000 to 1900, and establishing government colleges in every district," he said.

Pawar stressed the importance of a healthy lifestyle, encouraging exercise and fostering a healthy and civilised society in Pune. He expressed the collective goal of making Maharashtra entirely healthy.

Vijay Renuse, former Deputy Mayor Deepak Mankar, Datta Dhankawade, Ramesh Konde Deshmukh, and others attended the book release event.

Renuse highlighted the changing lifestyle's side effects in today's competitive era and emphasised the book's utility in creating health awareness and guiding citizens on health matters. The book contains information about central and state government schemes, Pune Municipal Corporation initiatives, trust assistance, and various health-related facilities.