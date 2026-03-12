'Absolute Idiots': Tehseen Poonawalla Slams Pune Lawyer Wajed Khan For Filing Complaint Against Hardik Pandya | File Photos

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Thursday slammed Pune-based lawyer Wajed Khan Bidkar for filing a complaint against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya over alleged disrespect to the national flag during celebrations following India's T20 World Cup victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Poonawalla wrote, "Absolute idiots. This somehow is a pattern in Pune. Around 2010-2011, an idiot from the Shiv Sena (those days Shiv Sena was one party) filed a police complaint against me for wearing the Indian flag pin! Jokers."

Meanwhile, Wajed Khan has demanded action against Pandya. He submitted a written application at the Shivajinagar Police Station on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the complaint, several videos of the Indian team's on-field celebrations after winning the World Cup have gone viral on social media. In one such video, Pandya is seen celebrating with the Tricolour draped over his shoulder while dancing and running on the field.

The complainant has alleged that during the celebrations, Pandya was seen lying on the stage with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma while the Tricolour was still draped over his shoulder, which allegedly amounted to disrespect to the national flag.

"According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag... I believe it is an insult to the national flag," the lawyer said.

"I have filed a complaint with the Shivajinagar police station. When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there (in Ahmedabad), not here. So I told them that the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint with the Shivajinagar police. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let's see what happens next. I have filed the complaint," he added.