97,222 Beed Farmers To Benefit From Farm Loan Waiver | File Photo

Beed: A total of 97,222 eligible farmers from 1,305 villages across all 11 tehsils of Beed district have been shortlisted to receive farm loan waiver benefits under the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Karz Mukti Yojana 2026, officials said.

The district administration has received the final list of eligible beneficiaries, which includes farmers with outstanding crop loans from nationalised banks and the Beed District Central Cooperative Bank. The list contains the names of beneficiaries along with details of the loan amounts eligible for waiver.

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To facilitate the verification process, the administration has set up 438 Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras (Government Service Centres) across the district. Eligible farmers have been asked to visit their nearest centre with the required documents to complete the verification formalities.

According to Satish Totawar, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, farmers must carry their Aadhaar card, loan account passbook, savings bank passbook, and the unique serial number mentioned in the beneficiary list. Aadhaar-based e-KYC authentication is mandatory for processing the loan waiver.

The list of eligible beneficiaries has also been displayed at cooperative society offices, gram panchayat offices, bank branches, and the offices of the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies to ensure transparency and enable farmers to verify their details.

Officials have appealed to all eligible farmers to complete the verification process at the earliest to avoid delays in receiving the loan waiver benefits.