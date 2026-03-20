850 Tuberculosis Cases Identified In Nanded; 100-Day Screening Drive Covers 6,300+ People | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nanded: The Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) launched a 100-day Tuberculosis (TB) screening campaign in the city.

During the campaign, camps were conducted at 65 places, including prisons, a railway hospital, orphanages, old age homes, and others. In all, 6,318 persons were screened, of whom 850 persons were confirmed to have TB. All these patients have been provided with medicines and treatment facilities. In all, 3,942 X-rays were also taken during the campaign.

The 100-day TB campaign was implemented in the city under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Mahesh Kumar Doiphode, Additional Commissioner Girish Kadam, Deputy Commissioner (Health) Ajitpalsingh Sandhu, and medical officers. The aim of the campaign was to trace TB suspects and reduce deaths due to TB.

Persons coming in contact with TB patients were also given TPT medicine to avert the infection. They were given 12 doses, one each week.

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Under the Prime Minister TB Free Campaign, TB patients were provided food baskets and other facilities. TB Officer Dr Mohammad Badiuddina and municipal corporation employees took efforts for the success of the campaign.