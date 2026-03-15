8 Months After Wedding, Pune Woman Dies By Suicide; Police Book Husband & In-Laws | Representational Image

Pune: A newly married woman allegedly died by suicide just eight months after her wedding in the Loni Kalbhor area of Pune district. Police suspect that harassment by her in-laws may have driven her to take the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi Jamkar. The incident has shocked the local community and raised fresh concerns about harassment faced by married women.

According to police and preliminary reports, Vaishnavi allegedly faced continuous mental and physical harassment from her in-laws, who were reportedly demanding money. The pressure is believed to have started soon after her marriage.

Unable to bear the alleged harassment, Vaishnavi reportedly died by suicide by hanging herself with a scarf inside her residence.

After the incident came to light, the Lonikand Police registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law. Police officials said the case has been filed based on allegations of harassment and dowry-related pressure.

Investigators are now gathering evidence and recording statements to determine the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

Police said further investigation in the case is underway.

The tragedy has once again sparked concern over cases of domestic harassment and dowry-related pressure faced by married women. It also comes amid recent discussions in Pune following other similar incidents reported in the region.

The people of Pune are remembering the Vaishnavi Hagawane case, which shook Pune almost a year ago. Vaishnavi Hagawane, a young woman from Pune, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhukum on May 16, 2025. Her family alleged dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.

A post-mortem revealed multiple injury marks, raising suspicion. Police booked several relatives for dowry death, and a Pune court has since framed charges against six accused.