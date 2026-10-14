8 Injured As Truck Crushes Car, 2 Autos In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A speeding truck loaded with 35 tonnes of maize went out of control while descending a flyover and rammed into a car and two auto-rickshaws at Kanchanwadi on Monday. The impact dragged all three vehicles for 30 to 40 feet before flinging them into bushes off the roadside.

The accident occurred around 1.50pm as the truck was descending from the Dhule-Solapur Highway flyover towards Paithan Road. All three vehicles were badly damaged, and eight people sustained injuries. No fatalities were reported.

According to the police, the truck (RJ 17-GA-5564), which was travelling from Beed after transporting maize from the district, lost control while descending the Kanchanwadi flyover and collided with a car (MH-20-GZ-1231).

It then rammed into two auto-rickshaws (MH-20-EK-8613 and MH-20-EK-6210), dragging them along. All three vehicles were travelling from the city towards Bidkin.

The impact left the car badly mangled, trapping its driver inside and leaving him critically injured. After receiving information about the accident, Assistant Police Inspector Shailesh Deshmukh and Sub-Inspector Govind Ekilwale of Satara police station, along with Corporator Sumit Trivedi, rushed to the spot. Fire brigade personnel helped extricate the driver, who was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

The accident led to long queues of vehicles on the highway, causing traffic congestion for some time. Satara police cleared the damaged vehicles and restored traffic movement.

Police Inspector Krishna Shinde said a case had been registered at Satara police station and a search was underway for the absconding driver.

Vishnu Jaybhaye, Sanjay Ashruba Aghav, Devanand Aghav, Vaibhav Gajbhiye, Sachin Kedar, Chanchal Totla and Savita Shahane were among those injured. They were admitted to hospital for treatment.