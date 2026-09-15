694 Trees Face Axe For Road Widening, Irk Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Residents | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The conflict between development and the environment has once again come to the fore as large-scale cutting of old trees has begun for the widening of the crucial route from Nagar Naka to Daulatabad T-point. According to the Public Works Department, approximately 694 trees are slated to be cut down, while environmentalists claim that there are actually between 700 and 750 trees along this stretch. Citizens are outraged as the axe is being taken to centuries-old native trees such as Banyan, Neem, Tamarind, Shisham, Maharukh and Kashid.

The proposal to widen the Nagar Naka-Daulatabad Road to six lanes had previously been a subject of discussion. It was observed that a large number of trees aged between 50 and 100 years are located along this route. Records from 2024 indicated the presence of Neem, 50 Sissoo (Shisham), 40 Maharukh and 40 Kashid trees. Consequently, environmentalists had demanded that an alternative plan or measures to save the trees be considered, rather than proceeding with road widening alone.

Environmentalists have approached the National Green Tribunal regarding the matter. A petition has been filed questioning the tree-felling process, and the Tribunal has taken cognizance of the issue. However, as the felling of trees along the road continues despite this, questions are being raised about the administration's stance and its approach towards environmental concerns.

Meanwhile, on September 11, a JCB machine collapsed while a Banyan tree was being trimmed. Fortunately, there were no casualties, though the JCB sustained minor damage. However, the incident has raised concerns regarding safety protocols being followed during tree-felling operations.

PWD Executive Engineer Sheshrao Chavan said that the road-widening work is proceeding according to plan. Although 694 trees need to be cut down for the project, 10 trees are being planted for every Banyan tree that is felled to compensate for the environmental impact. So far, 78 Banyan trees, each measuring 10 to 15 feet in height, have been planted, with plans to plant approximately 500 Banyan trees in total.

Chavan said that a JCB machine collapsed on Friday while cutting tree branches, but fortunately, there was no loss of life. He added that the work is being carried out as per the planned schedule.