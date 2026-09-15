Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Bappa Enthroned At Shri Ganesh Suvarnadham Temple Amid Devotional Fervour | Sourced

Pune: The idol of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust, considered India’s first public Ganesha, was enthroned at the Shri Ganesh Suvarnadham Temple amid devotion and enthusiasm on Tuesday. The Prana Pratishtha ceremony of Bappa was performed with Vedic chants at around 12.30 pm by veteran flautist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Earlier, a grand procession was taken out to the beats of traditional Dhol-Tasha troupes. The highlights included a shower of seven colours during the procession and a grand welcome at Budhwar Chowk, where a seven-tier human pyramid was formed. Thousands of devotees participated in the arrival procession.

As per tradition, the ritual worship and Aarti of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Bappa were performed at Rangari Bhavan in the morning by the trust’s Celebration Head and Trustee Puneet Balan and his wife Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan. This was followed by a Nagara Vadan performance by the Adhav brothers.

Thereafter, Bappa’s procession began in a traditional chariot decorated with flowers and banana leaves, creating a spiritual atmosphere around Rangari Bhavan.

The main procession moved along Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road, passing through Budhwar Chowk, Appa Balwant Chowk and Bajirao Road. Renowned Dhol-Tasha troupes, including Shreeram Pathak, Nadabrahma, Jnana Prabodhini, Aavartan, Wadyavrinda, Samarth and Shivai Shankhanad, performed during the procession.

When the procession reached Budhwar Chowk, Govindas from the Kasba Pune Dahi Handi Association formed seven-tier human pyramids as a devotional tribute to Bappa. Following this, volunteers and devotees showered seven-colour gulal into the air.

With youths dancing to drum beats, colourful gulal filling the air and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” echoing across Budhwar Chowk, the area witnessed a festive atmosphere.

At around 12.30 pm, when the procession reached Shri Ganesh Suvarnadham Temple, the idol of Bappa was placed in a decorated sanctum. Veteran flautist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia performed the Prana Pratishtha ceremony. Thousands of devotees sought blessings and participated in the Aarti.

Later, Swami Govind Giri Maharaj, secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, MP Supriya Sule and other dignitaries visited the temple to offer prayers.

Puneet Balan, Celebration Head and Trustee of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust said, “Like every year, the arrival procession of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Bappa took place with immense enthusiasm. The consecration of Lord Ganesha was performed by legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. Bappa’s arrival brings us immense joy, which will continue for the next ten days. We prayed to Bappa to remove all obstacles from the state, bless us with abundant rain, spread happiness everywhere, and bestow peace, health and prosperity upon all.”

Veteran Flautist and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia said, “Coming to Maharashtra today and performing the consecration of India’s first Ganpati Bappa makes me feel truly fortunate. Being able to participate in this sacred ceremony is a result of my past good deeds. I pray at Bappa’s feet that everyone is blessed with happiness, prosperity, peace and good health in life.”