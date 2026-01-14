₹67 Lakh Cash, Arms & Drugs Seized As Pune Police Tighten Grip Ahead Of Municipal Elections | Anand Chaini

Ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Elections, the Pune City Police Commissionerate has implemented extensive security and preventive measures to ensure that the electoral process is conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, and under the guidance of the Police Commissioner, a large police force has been deployed across the city.

The deployment includes 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, seven probationary ACPs, 166 Police Inspectors, 723 Assistant and Sub-Inspectors, 12,500 police personnel, 3,250 Home Guards and four companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

As part of area domination and vigilance measures, 143 sectors across Pune city have been cordoned off, while over 100 sensitive locations have been identified. Officers and personnel from the Crime Branch and other specialised units have been specifically assigned to maintain security at these locations.

To prevent malpractices and ensure a fearless voting environment, the Commissionerate has deployed 18 fixed surveillance teams, 15 mobile surveillance teams and 15 video surveillance teams. These teams have seized ₹67 lakh in cash during enforcement operations.

The Pune Police have undertaken extensive preventive action under various legal provisions. A total of 3,439 preventive actions have been initiated, including cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Additionally, 179 cases have been registered under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, leading to the seizure of illicit goods worth ₹1.23 crore.

Action has also been taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with seizures including 126 grams of MD, 3.947 kg of ganja, 7.286 kg of narcotic pills, 212 tablets and 57.780 grams of charas, collectively valued at ₹26.84 lakh. Preventive action has been initiated against several accused under the Maharashtra Police Act and the MPDA Act.

During the election code period, police seized 15 firearms and 15 cartridges under the Indian Arms Act, along with 29 sharp-edged weapons. In addition, 3,294 weapons belonging to licensed holders have been deposited as a precautionary measure.

The Commissionerate has also executed 313 non-bailable warrants. During the code period, six cognisable and 11 non-cognisable offences related to election violations were registered. In these cases, ₹2.06 lakh was seized for offences involving the distribution of voting slips, silver coins and cash. Importantly, no incidents of election-related violence have been reported so far.

The Pune City Police stated that comprehensive arrangements have been made for law and order management as well as traffic regulation, and strict vigilance will continue throughout the election process to ensure peaceful and orderly polling.