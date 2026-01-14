 ₹67 Lakh Cash, Arms & Drugs Seized As Pune Police Tighten Grip Ahead Of Municipal Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomePune₹67 Lakh Cash, Arms & Drugs Seized As Pune Police Tighten Grip Ahead Of Municipal Elections

₹67 Lakh Cash, Arms & Drugs Seized As Pune Police Tighten Grip Ahead Of Municipal Elections

The Pune Police Commissionerate has rolled out extensive security measures ahead of the PMC elections to ensure peaceful polling. Police seized firearms, sharp weapons, cash, drugs and illicit liquor while taking over 3,400 preventive actions. Authorities said strict vigilance, surveillance teams and area domination are helping maintain a fearless voting atmosphere.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
₹67 Lakh Cash, Arms & Drugs Seized As Pune Police Tighten Grip Ahead Of Municipal Elections | Anand Chaini

Ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Elections, the Pune City Police Commissionerate has implemented extensive security and preventive measures to ensure that the electoral process is conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, and under the guidance of the Police Commissioner, a large police force has been deployed across the city.

The deployment includes 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, seven probationary ACPs, 166 Police Inspectors, 723 Assistant and Sub-Inspectors, 12,500 police personnel, 3,250 Home Guards and four companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

Read Also
ID Proof Mandatory For Voting Tomorrow (15th January) In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: What To Do...
article-image

As part of area domination and vigilance measures, 143 sectors across Pune city have been cordoned off, while over 100 sensitive locations have been identified. Officers and personnel from the Crime Branch and other specialised units have been specifically assigned to maintain security at these locations.

FPJ Shorts
Splitsvilla 16: Uorfi Javed Spills Shocking Tea On Niharika & Her Ex's Double-Dating Twist, 'She Got Mad & Called Me': Watch VIDEO
Splitsvilla 16: Uorfi Javed Spills Shocking Tea On Niharika & Her Ex's Double-Dating Twist, 'She Got Mad & Called Me': Watch VIDEO
Govt Partners With Netflix To Launch 'Inspiring Innovators' Skilling Initiative For Social-Impact Startups & Young Creators
Govt Partners With Netflix To Launch 'Inspiring Innovators' Skilling Initiative For Social-Impact Startups & Young Creators
India’s Real Estate Sector Hits Record $14.3 Billion Capital Inflows In 2025, Up 25% YoY
India’s Real Estate Sector Hits Record $14.3 Billion Capital Inflows In 2025, Up 25% YoY
WPI Inflation Turns Positive At 0.83% After Two Months Of Deflation, Driven By Food & Manufactured Items
WPI Inflation Turns Positive At 0.83% After Two Months Of Deflation, Driven By Food & Manufactured Items

To prevent malpractices and ensure a fearless voting environment, the Commissionerate has deployed 18 fixed surveillance teams, 15 mobile surveillance teams and 15 video surveillance teams. These teams have seized ₹67 lakh in cash during enforcement operations.

The Pune Police have undertaken extensive preventive action under various legal provisions. A total of 3,439 preventive actions have been initiated, including cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Additionally, 179 cases have been registered under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, leading to the seizure of illicit goods worth ₹1.23 crore.

Read Also
Pune Grand Tour 2026 Begins Next Week -- Here’s All You Need To Know About The Cycling Event
article-image

Action has also been taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with seizures including 126 grams of MD, 3.947 kg of ganja, 7.286 kg of narcotic pills, 212 tablets and 57.780 grams of charas, collectively valued at ₹26.84 lakh. Preventive action has been initiated against several accused under the Maharashtra Police Act and the MPDA Act.

During the election code period, police seized 15 firearms and 15 cartridges under the Indian Arms Act, along with 29 sharp-edged weapons. In addition, 3,294 weapons belonging to licensed holders have been deposited as a precautionary measure.

The Commissionerate has also executed 313 non-bailable warrants. During the code period, six cognisable and 11 non-cognisable offences related to election violations were registered. In these cases, ₹2.06 lakh was seized for offences involving the distribution of voting slips, silver coins and cash. Importantly, no incidents of election-related violence have been reported so far.

Read Also
Who Is Naresh Arora? Know About DesignBoxed Co-Founder Whose Pune Office Was ‘Raided’ By Crime...
article-image

The Pune City Police stated that comprehensive arrangements have been made for law and order management as well as traffic regulation, and strict vigilance will continue throughout the election process to ensure peaceful and orderly polling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹67 Lakh Cash, Arms & Drugs Seized As Pune Police Tighten Grip Ahead Of Municipal Elections
₹67 Lakh Cash, Arms & Drugs Seized As Pune Police Tighten Grip Ahead Of Municipal Elections
Pune Grand Tour 2026 Begins Next Week -- Here’s All You Need To Know About The Cycling Event
Pune Grand Tour 2026 Begins Next Week -- Here’s All You Need To Know About The Cycling Event
Who Is Naresh Arora? Know About DesignBoxed Co-Founder Whose Pune Office Was ‘Raided’ By Crime...
Who Is Naresh Arora? Know About DesignBoxed Co-Founder Whose Pune Office Was ‘Raided’ By Crime...
Pune: Election Campaigning Fuels 20% Spike In Chicken, Mutton, Fish Prices
Pune: Election Campaigning Fuels 20% Spike In Chicken, Mutton, Fish Prices
ID Proof Mandatory For Voting Tomorrow (15th January) In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: What To Do...
ID Proof Mandatory For Voting Tomorrow (15th January) In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: What To Do...