653 Complaints On Pune RTO WhatsApp Helpline In One Year, Refusal To Ply Tops List | Representational Image

Pune: The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) received 653 complaints from passengers through its WhatsApp helpline between April 2025 and March 2026. The data highlights ongoing problems faced by commuters using auto-rickshaws and cabs in the city.

According to official figures, refusal to ply was the most common issue, with 176 complaints. This was followed by overcharging with 140 complaints and rude behaviour by drivers with 135 complaints.

Around 122 passengers reported drivers demanding extra money, while 80 complaints were related to fast or tampered meters.

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The RTO had launched the WhatsApp helpline to make it easier for passengers to report such issues.

Commuters can send their complaints on 8275330101, along with details of the driver and vehicle, to help authorities take action.

Officials said notices have been issued in all 653 cases. However, only 50 complaints have been resolved so far, and fines have been collected. This shows a gap between complaints received and action taken.

A regular commuter, Suryakant Kale, said the helpline has helped passengers raise complaints, but problems like fare scams and poor service continue during daily travel.

Deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale said a dedicated team reviews each complaint and sends notices to violators. He added that strict action will be taken against drivers who break rules or misbehave with passengers.

He also urged passengers to share complete details while filing complaints for faster action.