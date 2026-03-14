Pune: Special Drive Against Illegal Autorickshaws In Swargate Area; 375 Cases Registered | Representational Image

Pune: The Pune City Police Commissionerate’s Traffic Branch carried out a special enforcement drive against autorickshaw drivers violating traffic rules in the Swargate area and registered a total of 375 cases during the operation.

The action was conducted by the Swargate Traffic Division to curb illegal passenger transport, overloading, fare refusal, lack of driver uniform and autorickshaws causing traffic obstruction.

The drive was carried out at key locations, including the Swargate Bus Stand, Jedhe Chowk and the area in front of the Swargate Metro Station.

During the first phase of the drive on 10th March 2026, traffic police took action against 146 autorickshaws. Of these, 111 cases were registered for carrying excess passengers, and 32 drivers were penalised for refusing fares. Three faulty autorickshaws were also seized.

In another joint operation conducted on March 12, 2026, the Swargate Traffic Division, along with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Pune, registered 186 cases. The violations included 92 cases of overloading, 21 cases of fare refusal, 48 cases of drivers not wearing uniforms and 18 cases of causing traffic obstruction. Seven faulty autorickshaws were seized during the drive.

Meanwhile, the RTO separately registered 43 cases for various violations.

Officials said the special drive will continue in the coming days to ensure better traffic discipline and prevent inconvenience to commuters. Autorickshaw drivers have been urged to strictly follow traffic rules and regulations.