64 Tonnes Of Nirmalya Collected In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Organic Fertiliser To Be Made | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the context of Ganesh immersion, the Solid Waste Management Department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had devised an effective plan for the collection and scientific disposal of Nirmalya (ritual offerings). The Nirmalya deposited by citizens in collection bins placed at immersion wells and artificial ponds was gathered and transported directly to the waste processing centre at Harsul. A total of 64 tonnes of ritual offerings were collected throughout the day, along with approximately four tonnes of coconuts and other materials.

The Municipal Corporation had arranged for 50 Nirmalya collection bins at various immersion sites across the city. Public awareness campaigns urged citizens to deposit Nirmalya only in these designated bins and to hand over plastic and coconuts separately. The collected Nirmalya was transported via tractor-trolleys to the waste processing centre at Harsul.

Read Also Pune Horse Racing: Market King Tipped To Prevail In P Hadow Trophy On Sunday

Organic fertiliser will be produced from this floral waste after a processing period of approximately 40 days. Nandkishor Bhombe, Deputy Commissioner and Head of the Solid Waste Management Department, stated that the initiative of converting floral waste into fertiliser through scientific management promotes waste recycling and environmental conservation.

The Municipal Corporation had set up Ganesha idol collection centres at various locations across the city. As an incentive, devotees who brought their idols to these centres were given a one-kilogram bag of fertiliser each; a total of 5,000 such bags had been arranged for this purpose. By properly collecting the idols handed over by citizens, the initiative contributed to an eco-friendly immersion process.

By early morning, most immersion sites had been cleaned and the surrounding areas restored to their original state. Cleanup operations were carried out at various locations across the city, including the Zilla Parishad Ground, N-12 HUDCO, Shivajinagar, Harsul Smrutivan artificial pond, Rajiv Gandhi Ground (N-5), Kanchanwadi artificial pond, the immersion wells at Mukundwadi and Sanjaynagar, the Satara area, Deolai Lake and the Jyotinagar artificial pond.