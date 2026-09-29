626 Swine Flu Cases Reported In Pune In August-September | Representative Image

Pune: Pune has recorded 691 H1N1 (swine flu) cases between January and September 2026, with the city witnessing a sharp rise in infections during the monsoon and post-monsoon period, according to data accessed by The Free Press Journal from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Health Department.

The data recorded stated that H1N1 cases remained relatively low during the first half of the year, before increasing significantly from July. The city reported 35 cases in July, followed by a steep rise to 371 cases in August and 255 cases in September.

Together, August and September accounted for 626 cases, or nearly 91% of the total 691 cases recorded during the nine-month period. September alone contributed nearly 37% of the cases reported between January and September.

According to the PMC data, the city recorded zero cases in January, followed by two in February, zero in March, five in April, 10 in May and 13 in June. The number increased to 35 in July before rising sharply in August.

A PMC Health Department official attributed the increase to changes in weather conditions and a rise in other seasonal illnesses.

The official said, “The cases increased due to weather changes. There was also a rise in other illnesses such as fever and cold, and some of these patients were subsequently affected by swine flu. The department has not yet calculated or accumulated the data on deaths specifically due to swine flu. This requires further analysis, as deaths due to influenza are assessed separately.”

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The data also indicates that the increase was concentrated within a short period rather than being evenly distributed throughout the year. From July to September, Pune recorded 661 cases, accounting for about 96% of all cases reported between January and September.

Doctors said seasonal changes can increase the transmission of respiratory infections and urged citizens, particularly vulnerable groups, to take precautions when experiencing influenza-like symptoms.

Dr Amit Kulkarni, Consultant Pulmonologist and Respiratory Medicine Specialist at a government hospital, told The Free Press Journal, “The PMC data shows a very clear seasonal rise in H1N1 cases. Pune recorded only 30 cases between January and June, but the numbers increased to 35 in July, 371 in August and 255 in September. This means that the overwhelming majority of the cases reported so far have occurred during the July-September period. Such a sudden rise can be associated with increased circulation of respiratory infections, changes in weather and greater person-to-person transmission. H1N1 is a respiratory infection and can spread through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.”

While explaining about the flu, Dr Kulkarni said, “Its symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, headache and fatigue. People should not assume that every fever or cough is H1N1, as several respiratory illnesses can produce similar symptoms, but persistent or worsening symptoms should be medically evaluated. Elderly people, young children, pregnant women and those with conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease should be particularly careful because they have a higher risk of complications. People with symptoms should avoid close contact with others, maintain hand hygiene, cover their coughs and seek medical advice when required. Vaccination can also help reduce the risk of influenza and its complications.”

H1N1 cases in Pune

| Month | Cases |

| January | 0 |

| February | 2 |

| March | 0 |

| April | 5 |

| May | 10 |

| June | 13 |

| July | 35 |

| August | 371|

| September | 255 |

| Total | 691 |