Pune: Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Divya Shinde Arrested For Assaulting Retired Medical Officer, Demanding ₹5 Lakh | Sourced

Pune: Pune police have arrested Bigg Boss Marathi fame and social media influencer Divya Sunil Shinde, 25, in connection with an alleged assault and extortion case involving a retired medical officer.

Shinde allegedly entered the residence of Dr Vidyadhar Gaikwad, assaulted him and demanded ₹5 lakh in connection with her participation in an event at Balgandharva Rangmandir.

Shinde, a resident of Suncity on Sinhagad Road, was arrested by Kale Padal police on Monday and produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody till September 30. Police said other suspects, including Anna Dhamdhere, are yet to be arrested.

According to police, Dr Gaikwad, a retired medical officer from Cantonment Hospital, is associated with Karunadeep Sanstha, which organised the Kala Avishkar Mahotsav at Balgandharva Rangmandir from September 1 to 3, 2026.

Police said Shinde had allegedly attended and participated in the event despite not having received an official invitation from the organisers or Dr Gaikwad. She later allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh, claiming the amount was due for her participation in the programme.

According to the complaint, Shinde, along with eight to 10 others, allegedly entered Dr Gaikwad’s house, vandalised property and assaulted him. Police told the court that Dr Gaikwad, who was suffering from paralysis, sustained serious injuries in the alleged assault. The suspects allegedly also threatened to kill him.

Police further told the court that the suspects allegedly obtained a written undertaking from Dr Gaikwad stating that his car would be taken away until payment related to the event was made.

The investigating officer told the court that Shinde’s custody was required to obtain information about the other suspects and establish their respective roles. Police also sought her handwriting sample to verify the document allegedly obtained from the complainant.

The court subsequently granted police custody of Shinde till September 30.