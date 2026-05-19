6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Eye Surgery At Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital; Family Alleges Medical Negligence | Instagram/amarudare

A six-year-old girl from Ahilyanagar district allegedly died following complications during an eye surgery at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, with her family accusing doctors of negligence and demanding action against the medical staff involved.

According to a complaint submitted to Alankar Police Station by the girl’s father, Jitendra Puvarlal Bagade, the deceased child, Priyanshi Jitendra Bagade, had been suffering from congenital cataract and squint since birth. The family, originally from Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh and currently residing in Supe, Taluka Parner, Ahilyanagar district, had been undergoing treatment for the child for several years.

The complaint states that Priyanshi underwent her first cataract surgery as an infant at Sundar Netralaya in Ahilyanagar under Dr Sundar Gore. Later, due to persistent vision problems and increasing eye power, the family began consulting Dr Nishita Borde at Vision Care Hospital in Shirur from 2022 onward. The father claimed that the child’s eyesight had improved significantly during the treatment, and she had even started attending school.

Read Also Pune: Parth Pawar Denies Reports Of NCP Appointing Prashant Kishor As Political Strategist

During a routine check-up on May 10, Dr Nishita Borde allegedly advised the family to visit Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune for further evaluation to rule out glaucoma and for consultation with a cataract specialist.

The family reached Pune on May 14, and the child underwent examinations, including blood tests, over the next two days. According to the complaint, doctors informed the family that the reports were normal and advised surgery, estimating the cost between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 while offering a 25 per cent concession.

On the morning of May 18, Priyanshi was admitted for surgery at the hospital’s old building. The family alleged that after paying ₹15,000 and completing formalities, the child was taken into the operating theatre around 8am in stable condition.

However, approximately half an hour later, doctors allegedly informed the family that complications had developed during surgery. In the complaint, the father stated that doctors told them the child had started bleeding from the mouth and that her heart had stopped functioning. Medical staff reportedly attempted CPR before shifting her to the ICU.

The family further alleged that doctors later informed them that the child could not be revived and was declared dead.

Relatives questioned the doctors about how a routine eye operation led to cardiac complications and bleeding from the mouth. The complaint claims that no satisfactory explanation was provided.

In his statement to the police, Jitendra Bagade accused the doctors present in the operating theatre of negligence and held them responsible for his daughter’s death. He demanded strict action against those involved.

Police officials at Alankar Police Station have recorded the statement, and further investigation is underway.